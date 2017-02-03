Toggle navigation
Y96.9 - Colorado's Hit Country
Y96.9 - Colorado's Hit Country
Bobby Bones
DJ's
Brian Taylor
Shawn Patrick
Lindsey Marie
CMT's Cody Alan
Country Club
Edit Profile
Concerts
Concert Calendar
Station Photos
Photos
Traffic
Weather
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Win a winter getaway from Crested Butte!
Ski Free
Win the ultimate date with Brett Young!
Win a VIP trip to our iHeartRadio Music Awards by voting for your favorite artists!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Listen To Zac Brown Band's Newest Song 'My Old Man' On-Demand NOW!
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Her First Album In 6 Years, 'Road Less Traveled'
Listen To Sam Hunt's New Song 'Body Like A Back Road' On-Demand Now!
WIN FREE GUINNESS FOR A YEAR!
Win a $500 Luisa Graff Jewelers Shopping Spree!
Boots at the Butte! Win a Weekday Getaway for four from Crested Butte!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 12am
Has Magic Johnson Even Done Anything as an NBA Exec?
Brady & Belichick Aren't Retiring Until They Break All the Records
Nicki Minaj Acuses Fashion Designer Giuseppe Zanotti Of Racism
5-Year-Old Blue Ivy To Launch Fragrance & Hair Care Line
Omarosa Injured At White House, Rushed to Hospital
Blake Shelton Remembers Late Brother in 'The Voice' Promo
The Band Perry Announces Pop Record: Hear Their First Single
How Luke Bryan's Preparing To Sing at the Big Game
Michael Buble Shares Emotional Update On 3-Year-Old Son's Cancer Treatment
Ariana Grande, John Legend Unveil Full Duet of 'Beauty and the Beast' Th&...
The Band Perry Goes Pop
Flo Rida: Beyonce Should Still Get Paid If She Backs Out Of Coachella
x
See Full Playlist
Y96.9
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Y96.9 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.