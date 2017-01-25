Toggle navigation
Y96.9 - Colorado's Hit Country
Y96.9 - Colorado's Hit Country
Bobby Bones
DJ's
Brian Taylor
Shawn Patrick
Lindsey Marie
CMT's Cody Alan
Country Club
Edit Profile
Concerts
Station Photos
Photos
Traffic
Weather
Contests
Win a VIP trip to our 2017 iHeartCountry Festival!
Karaoke Finals - Click for locations near you to qualify!
Win a winter getaway from Crested Butte!
Ski Free with Shell
Win a VIP trip to our iHeartRadio Music Awards by voting for your favorite artists!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Don't miss St. Jude Jam, FREE show at Brues Alehouse!
Tucker Beathard Opens Up About The Lyrics Of His New Single 'Momma And Jesus'
Watch Brantley Gilbert's Album Release Party On The Honda Stage Tomorrow Night At 9pm!
Click to submit your Couple Photo and Couple Hashtag name and enter to win $20,000 in prize packages in the Grand Wedding Giveaway!
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Click for locations near you to qualify!
Boots at the Butte! Win a Weekday Getaway for four from Crested Butte!
SKI FREE WITH SHELL!
previous
next
On-Air Now
5am - 10am
Mary Tyler Moore Praised as '2nd Great Woman of TV'
There's No Awkward Tension Between Brady and Goodell
Chris Janson, 'Messin' With Jesus' - Shawn's New Song Experiment
There's Now Twinkie and Ding Dong ice Creams
Colorado Town Ranked #1 For Having The Weirdest Name In America
Who Stole the Giant Big Bird in Fort Collins?
Where are the Best Places to Find Love in Colorado?
Sam Hunt, Maren Morris, Others Announce Huge Red Rocks Show
Carson Kressley: New 'Queer Eye' Can't Be As Fab As Ours
Mary Tyler Moore Dead: Ellen DeGeneres, Questlove & More React
Mary Tyler Moore Passes Away at 80
Luke Bryan Announces New Tour While "Duck Hunting" (VIDEO)
x
See Full Playlist
Y96.9
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Y96.9 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.